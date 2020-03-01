Booba valid JuL: the Marseille reacts on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

JuL has posted a photo of Booba in the process of making the sign JuL in his story! The evidence that the duke of boulogne valid the rapper from Marseille.

Decidedly, the world reproduced the sign JuL ! In fact, after Eminem, it is the turn of Booba to get a move on! MCE TV tells you more !

6 years ago, nobody knew JuL ! Now, the people of marseille has become the largest sellers of discs rap of the decade ! To realize this, he only has to see the number of personalities that are his famous sign ! Booba in fact, a part of it !

In effect, the interpreter of I forget everything just posted a photo of Booba in the process of making the sign JuL ! ” Power respects only power “, said B20 in its title Saddam Hauts de Seine… And well, it would seem, therefore, that B20 has validated JuL !

The rapper from marseille in the habit of posting many of the artists doing the sign JuL ! Eminem, Rihanna, Jacquemus… And now Booba ! All display their love to the rapper’s ultra productive , which already has 19 albums to his credit !

Booba, this is not the first time that the rapper made the sign

This is not the first time that Booba valid rapper in reproducing his famous sign ! In fact, a Twitter account baptized ” He makes the sign “, lists all of the personalities seen in full sign JuL.

Thus, through this account, we can see that B20 is not the first demonstration of friendship to the rapper from marseille. In fact, in October 2019 this latter had already made a beautiful sign JuL seen below !

A photo who had done much reacts the twittosphère ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few tweets ! “But non-Booba is a fan ! My dream is that he works together, it would be too phew ! “ Or again : “B20 valid JuL, it is normal who does not love this rapper ! “ Could we read on the social network !