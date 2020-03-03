Bookmakers named the new leader of Eurovision: what are the chances of Ukraine

After it became known the name of the representative in the “Eurovision” from Russia, and also representatives of other countries, the bookmakers have changed significantly, there is a new favorites.

If earlier the closest to victory they called the group of The Roop Lithuania with the song “On Fire”, Iceland pushed a competitor into second place. In third place is Romania, the fourth — Italy.

Russian group Littlе Big burst into the lead and occupies the fifth place. Her song the musicians had not yet submitted. As you know, the “Eurovision” appreciate the song, and the standings could change significantly.

But Ukraine’s chances to at least reach the final is not so high. Group Go_A dropped in the ranking from 18 seats to 23.

Recall that the “Eurovision” contest in the Netherlands could be in jeopardy because of the coronavirus, cases of which were recorded in Europe.

Photo by Sergei Tushino “FACTS”



