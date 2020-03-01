Bordeaux vs Nice: live streaming free for the Ligue 1

Bordeaux vs Nice. Forecast (cf. 2.06) for the match of the championship of France (March 1, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on March 1, Bordeaux will receive Nice. What to expect from a meeting of neighbors in the standings? – the answer is in this material.

Bordeaux

Six-time champion of France failed the last championship of the League1, and in the current tournament he plays unstably. After 26 rounds of the season, Bordeaux has nine wins and 35 points, which is only two points less than a dense group of five teams that rank from seventh to 11th.

After the home world with Dijon (2: 2), the hosts were able to score three PSG goals, but in the end it did not help to take points from the champion and the Girondins lost (3: 4).

In today’s game , Benito , Briand and Uden will not be able to enter the field .

Nice

The seventh team of the past season started well, but today it has lost its leading position, being in the top five teams at the equator, each with 37 points. In an active ” Nice ” 10 Victoria and seven world, at a very high, for Ligi1, efficiency (2.8 goals per game).

In the last match, the “ eagles ” in their field parted with the world with “Brest” (2: 2), for which we made a prediction.

In today’s game, the guests will not be able to enter the field of Atal , Kiprien and Lloris , and Budawi will miss the game because of the red card.

Statistics

Bordeaux did not win three matches in a row at home

“Nice” won only 1 of the last 10 away matches

Bordeaux did not score three games in a row in home meetings

The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)

Forecast

Today, teams will enter the field who will fight to get into the top ten of League1 and we expect open and effective football from them. We assume the success of the hosts, who are doing pretty well at home fights this season.

Our prediction is that Bordeaux will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.06