Boris Johnson announced their engagement and expecting a baby (photo)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson finalized a divorce with his wife Marina Wheeler. And announced that in the last year got engaged with his girlfriend Carrie Simonds. The official representative of the head of government also reported that Johnson and Symonds are already waiting for the child who will be born in early summer. This will be the sixth child of Boris (four of them gave birth to Marina) and the first-born Carrie.

55-year-old Johnson and 31-year — old Symonds first in the history of Britain unmarried couple living at the residence of Prime Ministers on Downing Street, 10. Last summer they visited at the invitation of the Queen, her Scottish castle Balmoral. Although it was reported that Elizabeth II was confused about the dubious status of a couple who spent the night in her castle. The fact that Johnson was still married to someone else.

