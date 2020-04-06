Boris Johnson dispelled rumors about his condition

Monday, April 6, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement about his health. First of all, he thanked the doctors for their excellent work. Then the Prime Minister has confirmed that is in St. Thomas hospital in London, located not far from Downing street, the official residence of all British Prime Ministers.

Johnson noted that he has a good spirit and that it continues to work, despite the hospitalization. “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went to the hospital to pass some tests because I still experience symptoms of the coronavirus… I am in constant contact with the members of the Cabinet, and we work together on how to defeat the virus and to ensure the safety of all the British”, said 55-year-old Boris Johnson.

The British Prime Minister continuing fever for the past 10 days. Usually in such cases, doctors are sounding the alarm. This indicates a high risk of developing pneumonia in the patient. There were also reports that Johnson during a phone meeting severe cough.

Against this background, rumors that the Prime Minister was connected to the ventilation system. Press Secretary Johnson has denied them. “The Prime Minister comfortably spent the night in St. Thomas hospital in London. He remains there under supervision of doctors — in health monitoring”, — said the press Secretary.

Meanwhile, British members of Parliament condemned the spread of false information about the coronavirus, its nature and peculiarities of distribution. In a statement, members of the house of Commons named three countries — China, Russia, Iran. The official Beijing should play a key role in collecting data about the infection, according to British MPs. But China since the outbreak of the coronavirus sought to confuse the process of data collection.

As evidence are the following facts. The world health organization (who) on 14 January via Twitter said, citing Chinese experts about the absence of clear evidence of transmission of the new coronavirus from person to person. Already on 23 January in China was introduced strict quarantine.

Also in December 2019 Chinese ophthalmologist Whether Wenlan tried to warn other doctors about the dangers of a new type of coronavirus. He was summoned to the police and banned “spreading false information”. In February, Lee discovered coronavirus, and a few days later he died.

Such actions of the Chinese authorities prevented the prompt analysis of the situation at an early stage, according to members of the British Parliament. Similar has been the policy of the authorities of Russia and Iran. The dissemination of such misinformation leads to more deaths and could be avoided.

The British authorities are urged to create a kind of analogue of the “Big twenty” (G20) in the health sector to deal effectively with the pandemic and the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus at the state level.

As of 18:00 April 6 in the world identified 1 million 289 thousand 820 infected with the coronavirus. Died 70 626 thousand infected. A detailed review of the events of April 5, associated with the pandemic in different countries read here.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter