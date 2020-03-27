Boris Johnson had contracted the coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Борис Джонсон заразился коронавирусом

Coronavirus infection was diagnosed in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He declared himself by recording a video message to fellow citizens.

“I had mild symptoms of mers — temperature and a steady cough. On the advice of doctor I took a test which showed a positive result”, — said Johnson.

Currently he is in isolation and continues to work remotely. In particular, he communicates with his subordinates by video.

We will remind, in isolation, is currently the Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

The test for the coronavirus had to pass and the President of the United States Donald Trump, but he said that the infection was not confirmed.

