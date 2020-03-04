Boris Johnson will go on maternity leave (photos)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who previously announced that he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds officially engaged and expecting a baby, said that at the beginning of summer will take maternity leave. When the time of childbirth, Johnson will leave for two weeks. As informs edition The Guardian, he said this at a press conference dedicated to the coronavirus.

In the absence of the Prime Minister it will be replaced by Dominic Raab — Minister of foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom and the first Minister in the office of Johnson.

Wedding date 55-year-old Johnson and 31-year-old Symonds has not yet been appointed, because the bridegroom is still technically married. However, it is expected that it will not be put off indefinitely. So Boris will be the first Prime Minister of the country for the last 250 years who will marry during their stay in office.

. The head of the British government also has an illegitimate daughter from a relationship with art historian Helen McIntyre.

