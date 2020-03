Fans of the Rugby teams of England and Wales staged a mass brawl in Consi. Fans met on the street and staged a brawl.

According to Metro.co.uk, 30 “dressed as Boris Johnson” men began to fight with the “Rugby players”.

They rushed at each other with garbage, “Rugby players” stripped “Borisov” wigs. The clash ended with the victory of the group dressed in suits to play Rugby.

On victims as a result information is not received.