Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg: live streaming free for the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg: prediction (KF. 2.36) for the Bundesliga match (February 29, 2020)

“Freiburg” in the first round took away points from “Borussia”, but whether the “bumblebees” will rob themselves and February 29 – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Borussia D

Borussia continues to fight for the championship and is still in third place in the table. Lucien Favre’s team is three points behind Leipzig , Bayern are losing four points – this handicap is certainly not critical. In the last round, Borussia easily defeated the crisis Werder Bremen with a score 2: 0, having won a third victory in a row.

Erling Holland scored another goal in this meeting – this is the ninth goal of the Norwegian in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg

“Freiburg” in the second round of the championship is extremely unstable – the team of Christian Streich continues to collect failed matches, due to which he gradually drops out of the race for European competitions. While the “vultures” are ninth in the table and are behind the sixth “Schalke” by three points, but there are still Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim ahead, which show better football.

In the last round, “Freiburg”, contrary to all forecasts, lost 0: 2 to “Fortune”, failing to win the second match in a row.

Will not play : Abrashi, Kubner, Waldschmidt.

Statistics

In the first round, the teams drew 2: 2

In just one of the last four home matches, Borussia did not miss from Freiburg

In only one of the last four away matches did Freiburg not score

In none of the last nine home games have Borussia lost to Freiburg – eight wins and a draw

Forecast

Borussia is in great shape and is undoubtedly the favorite of the meeting – at home, the bumblebees show super-productive football, and Freiburg will definitely have problems today. Nevertheless, “Freiburg” is unlikely to give up without a fight – they know how to score “vultures” and “Borussia” is far from sinless in defense, but it is hardly worth counting on a sensation.

We believe that the guests will resist, but they won’t be able to take points. Forecast – the victory of Borussia + both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.36