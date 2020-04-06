Boss, “Formula 1” in the fourth time will be the father of 89 years

Years of the boss “Formula”1 and his wife announced they’re expecting a child. It would seem, nothing unusual. The kids are great. But Bernie Ecclestone in October, will be 90 years old.

“When it comes to children, I see no difference between 29 and 89. I believe we all have the same problem, everything is fine,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail. He added: “What’s unusual? Lately, I did not have much work, it was time to practice. I’m happy for myself and for my wife who was waiting for it for several years. Glad she still has someone, when I’m gone”.

Fabiana Flosi is the third wife of Ecclestone. Brazilian from Sao Paulo Vice-President on marketing “the Grand Prix of Brazil”. She is 47 years younger than the ex-boss of Formula 1. For several years they talked in a strictly professional plane, intersecting at the events of “Formula-1”. Closer and met in the summer of 2009, when a mutual friend invited Fabian to cruise around Croatia, organized by Ecclestone on his own yacht.

Roman spun around almost immediately, and in 2012 they got married. A quiet wedding took place at the residence of Ecclestone in Switzerland. Since then Fabian wanted a child.

Note that Bernie Ecclestone already has three daughters from two marriages.