“Botox now do” Kseniya Sobchak openly talked about the beauty shots

Famous TV host Ksenia Sobchak, who recently remarked at a reception in the famous Moscow clinic of plastic surgery, openly spoke about the beauty injections and other manipulations with the face and body. Star, favoring naturalness in all things, published a post in Instagram, which said that it is all natural. She advises everyone to engage in sports and regularly visit a beautician, to avoid radical interventions. She says rejuvenating treatments and massages.

“Everyone-your choice. Do not blame anyone, but for my taste it is better to spend money on cool cosmetologist and sport than the endless fillers, which then SAG (((well, Yes-personally I’m against tattoos. They will inevitably become obsolete” — writes Sobchak.

Under the post sparked a heated discussion. “But what about those fillers and Botox, and silicone sponge that had previously been going? Resolved, as the memory of them?” — ask in the comments.

In response Sobchak admitted that and is now doing the injections:“Botox and now I’m doing the lips are not doing.”

