Bought a lot of buckwheat: Ukrainian singer urged everyone to stock up on food (photos)

While most Ukrainian artists are advised not to panic because of mers and quarantine in the country, singer Vitaly Kozlovsky decided to restock products.

He has published in Instagram shots taken at the store. It is evident that the singer has stocked up thoroughly — a lot of buckwheat, rice, sausages.

“The food supply is replenished, you can now sow panic”, — he wrote. “I want to believe that this whole story with the coronavirus fake, but just in case, stock up on food”, he advised subscribers.

Recall that in Ukraine from 12 March to 3 April a quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Note that in Ukraine so far the only officially confirmed case of infection COVID-19 — in the Chernivtsi region.

March 11, the world health organization (who) declared a global pandemic coronavirus and urged all countries to actively fight.

