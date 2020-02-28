Bournemouth vs Chelsea live streaming free

On Saturday, February 29, at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, a match of the 28th round of the 2019/20 England Championship Bournemouth – Chelsea will be held at the Vitality Stadium . The Eddie Howe team has traditionally hung in limbo for the last seasons, dangerously close to the relegation zone, Frank Lampard’s team gives no less strange results, but feels quite comfortable in the TOP-5 submarines . The tournament position of future rivals clearly testifies in favor of the guests, which is confirmed by the bookmaker line for the upcoming match, but why are the “blues” playing so poorly with “cherries”?

Bournemouth – Chelsea Personal Match Statistics

Since 1988, Cherry and Blue have played fifteen matches in various national tournaments. A notable advantage on the side of the London team, Chelsea won ten meetings. The Bournemouth asset has five wins, the rivals have not yet drawn in a draw.

Bournemouth – Chelsea: 1: 0, 0: 2 | 0: 1, 0: 1 | 1: 4, 1: 0 | 1: 3, 0: 3 | 0: 1, 3: 0 | 1: 2 Cup | 0: 1 Cup | 4: 0, 0: 2 | 0: 1 Cup | 1: 0 Premier League 2019/20

A total of fifteen meetings scored 30 (9:21) goals, the average performance (2.0) of the ball per game.

Bournemouth

In the last round of the English championship, the Eddie Howe team lost to “Burnley” (0: 3) on the road, in ten (B2 + H1-P7) playing days, the “cherries” won only two victories. However, the competitors also played unstable, which allowed Bournemouth to stay in the sixteenth (B7 + H5-P15, goals 26:43) position in the current ranking table. It is noteworthy that over the above gaming period, “in a bosom” in six matches could not hit the opponents’ goal. “Cherry” play on their territory (B4 + H4-P5, goals 15:19) is unstable, representatives of the TOP-10 were not scored more than one goal.

Will not play and in doubt – Chris Mefam, Arno Danjuma, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly / David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma.

Chelsea

The team of Frank Lampard on the previous day of the Premier League won an important strategic victory at Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1) at Stamford Bridge, the first full-fledged success of the Blues in five (B1 + H2-P2) rounds. Winning the derby with the Spurs gave Chelsea the opportunity to retain fourth place (B13 + H5-P9, goals 45:37) in the standings, we note that there are only five (19%) “dry” in the assets of “pensioners” matches for the season.

It is curious that Londoners away this season in the 2019/20 Premier League submarine have better (B7 + H2-P4, 27:22 goals) indicators than at home, in ten (77%) away games the total bet was higher than 2.5.

They will not play even in doubt – N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic / Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Approximate lineups for the match “Bournemouth” – “Chelsea”, February 29, 2020

Bournemouth: Ramsdale – Francis, Nathan Ake, Rico, Steve Cook – H. Wilson, Billing, Fraser, Gosling – K. Wilson, Joshua King.

Chelsea: Arrisabalaga – Zuma, Kristensen, Aspilikueta, James – Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Barkley Mount, Batshuayi.

Forecast for the match Bournemouth – Chelsea, February 29, 2020

It’s difficult to dispute the odds that bookmakers set for the expected match, the difference in the tournament position of future rivals plays a role. Nevertheless, there is something in common between the teams of Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard in recent times, namely instability. It is generally accepted that the difference in class between Bournemouth and Chelsea is substantial, in favor of the “blue”, of course, but the “blue” in other people’s stadiums miss a bit too much in the national championship. It was noted above that the “cherries” are scored at home a little, but the “pensioners” are scored steadily. It is noteworthy that in 13 of the fifteen matches, “Bosk” and “Blues” played the option “both will score – no.” Interestingly, it categorically contradicts the statistics in the 2019/20 submarine.

