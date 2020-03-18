Boxing legend Mayweather has lost another loved one (photos)

Following the loss of the mother of three of his children Josie Harris, who was found dead in his own car, invincible boxer 43-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr., suffered another family tragedy.

Uncle of the legendary athlete Roger Mayweather has died at the age of 58 years. In 2015, Floyd told me that his uncle due to injuries received during a Boxing career (Roger in the period from 1981 to 1999 spent on a professional ring 72 of the battle, in which he scored 59 victories and suffered 13 defeats), partially lost his memory, and lately his health has deteriorated markedly.

Note that Roger was behind the successful career of his nephew. He was the coach of Floyd when he in 1996 he moved to the pros, and worked with him until 2006 (with a break for two years in 1998-2000, when the trainer of Mayweather Jr., was his released from prison the father).

Roger Mayweather trained his nephew from 1996 to 2006 (with a break for two years)

Ended the cooperation of Floyd my uncle is not very nice. In April 2006, Mayweather Jr. fought Zab Judah. At the end of the 10th round of Floyd missed a couple of punches from the opponent, including one below the belt, and Roger came out to the ring to Express their dissatisfaction. The referee tried to stop, but the fight was started by Zab and his father-trainer Yoel.

Roger was forbidden to be in the corner of Mayweather Jr. won the fight by unanimous decision, and five days after the battle, the Sports Commission of Nevada has ordered the guilty to pay 200 thousand dollar fine and suspended him from any Boxing activities for one year.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter