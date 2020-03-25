Boy or girl? Urgant has declassified the sex of the baby Petrosyan

Russian TV presenter Ivan Urgant on his show congratulated the 74-year-old humorist Evgeny Petrosyan with the birth of a child. Moreover, he has declassified the sex of the heir.

“Yevgeny Petrosyan’s son was born. We congratulate the parents and wish the health of the entire family. Successfully matched — Yevgeny Vaganovich now is not the age to go out, he is just spending time with the child. This is the difference between young comedians and humorists of the old school. Ruslan White and Yulia Akhmedova, suppose all the time in my speeches complain that they are lonely, they have no children. And Yevgeny vaganovich at 74 years old, complains of nothing, just makes the case old school. Despite the fact that the child was conceived last year when there were a lot of concerts. And now he will sit on the withdrawal, what will begin?”, — said Ivan Urgant.

Recall, a number of rossm reported that Yevgeny Petrosyan and Tatiana Brukhanova became parents. Supposedly the child they gave birth to a surrogate mother. The news reacted Tatiana, calling her “duck”.

