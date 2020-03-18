Boyfriend Svitolina keeps her from getting bored during the quarantine (video)

At that time, as in almost all sports competitions suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus, the athletes are at home in quarantine and entertain yourself as you can.

In particular, has become a popular challenge where you have to stuff toilet paper any part of the body or object. Joined the best tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina with her boyfriend French counterpart Gael the Gael.

And if our compatriot came to fulfill the challenge from the position of the player who stuffed the white roll racket, that her lover had shown that would not get lost in football.

