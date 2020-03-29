BPL: Neman Grodno vs Vitebsk Live Stream

“Neman” in the championship does not win for three matches, but whether his series will be interrupted on March 29 in a duel with “Vitebsk” – the answer is in our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Neman

“Neman” last season coped with its main task – the team of Igor Kovalevich bet on keeping a residence permit in the elite and eventually finished in ninth place, ahead of the 14th Dnipro by four points. In the new season, “yellow-green” entered unsuccessfully – in the away match with “Isloch” they lost with the score 0: 1, extending the series without victories to three matches.

Vitebsk

“Vitebsk” last season led the desperate struggle for survival until the last rounds – the “northerners” finished the championship in 13th place, one point ahead of the Dnipro that finished in the transitional zone. Much more successful, “Vitebsk” got the start match of the new season – the team of Sergey Yasinsky beat the home team “Gorodeya” 1-0.

Statistics

Neman did not lose in any of the last three home matches – two wins and a draw

Last season Neman did not lose Vitebsk – victory and draw

In the last four away matches, Vitebsk suffered three defeats

Forecast

“Neman” last season was very good, but missed the second part of the championship and could not climb to the top of the table. In general, the “yellow-green” players are superior to Vitebsk in the selection of players, and they have quite solid statistics with the “northerners” – last season they did not lose to them in any of the matches, it is unlikely that from that moment Vitebsk became stronger, so it makes sense to give preference to the owners.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on the Neman . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.77