Bra instead of a mask: the mother of six children found an original way of protection against the coronavirus (photo)

“Desperate housewife” from Australia Constance Hall now as little as possible to get out of the house in connection with the spread of the coronavirus, but from time to time the mother of the family has to leave home.

And as a resident of Australia may not always buy a protective mask with which the matter is intermittent, it decided that “desperate times call for desperate measures.”

And adapted as masks own bras, writes The Sun.

“The lack of masks is absolutely not a joking matter. Lately I just grab everything that is in my car, when you need to go to the store — and we were there stopped to let without masks and puts on the face. Today I found a bra in the car and thought it was quite comfortable face mask”, — she wrote.

If this Constance is urging all women not to be shy and follow suit.

“It is better to leave the chest without a cover, than to lose the ability to breathe freely”, — she wrote on the social network.

Of course, the mother of the family has caused a mixed reaction. For example, some physicians noted that the mask itself is not effective protection, and even a homemade fixture from the bra, even more so.

At the same time there were women who already said that, too, let their clothes for such a good cause. However, it was not without a little envy — the other stranger said that Constance was very lucky with her breast size, but their bras are so small that it is hardly amiss as a replacement mask.

