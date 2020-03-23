Bracelets red: TF1 will broadcast a single unique by the evening !

Share on Facebook

This evening, viewers will be able to find Bracelets, red on TF1. However, there will be only one previously unseen episode !

This is a week that the French found themselves confined to their homes and France at idle due to the coronavirus. Thus, many series have had to stop due to the stop of the filming.

There are few, TF1 has announced the arrest of Tomorrow belongs to us. In fact, the chain doesn’t seem to have enough episodes in-stock and the shooting has ended due to a virus. However, this is not the only series that found impaired on the chain.

The French are going to quickly realize that the chains that disrupt their programs because of the virus. TF1 has had to take a few measures in order to be safe to ensure maximum hearing. So, this evening, there will be only one previously unseen episode of The Bracelets Red !

Last week, fans were surprised to see only one previously unseen episode of season 3 of The Bracelets red. In fact, they have seen the episode 3 in the place to see episode 3 and 4. Nevertheless, this seems not to be an error !

Bracelets red : only one previously unseen episode per week !

Monday, 23 march, fans will be able to see episode 4 of season 3 of The Bracelets in red, on TF1. Indeed, TF1 chose to broadcast only one previously unseen episode of the series each Monday evening.

Thus, right after the episode the fans have a right to a episode New York Special Unit. The French chain has chosen this system to be able to keep the most possible episodes of season 3 of The Bracelets red.

Because of this, the chain will broadcast the next five weeks a new episode of the French series. This allows the French to have from what to see on the channel the time of the confinement.

Nevertheless, The Bracelets, the red is not the only series disrupted because of the virus. The new season of Profiling with Shy’m is experiencing the same fate. In fact, this Thursday, march 26, there will be only one previously unseen episode of this series. Once again, TF1 wants to preserve the most possible episodes.