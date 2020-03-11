Brad pitt upset with aniston on a date with demi Moore

Insiders shared fresh information.

Maybe you do not know, but in the 90s the American actor brad pitt attributed the affair with the beautiful demi Moore. Then the celebrity went on a few dates, but their relationship evolved into something more.

Now in press the information appeared like stars met in Paris and spent a very cosy evening in the company of each other. It seems that the former decided to “ignite your fire”.

Close to the source says that brad and demi went on a secret rendezvous in one of the most popular French restaurants 56-year-old man.

There they drank flavored coffee and reminisced about the past (including their failed romances).

Although this meeting was accidental — Jennifer aniston just furious at the conduct of pitt, because it publicly demonstrated his love for the actor “Golden globe”, and he goes on dates with their exes.

The insider says that the former “Friends” star considers Moore a traitor. Does not improve the situation and the fact that brad invited demi to meet again, but this time in Los Angeles.

Jen is convinced that brad is fueling a relationship with demi in revenge for his jealousy about her date with ex John Mayer last month. says anonymous.