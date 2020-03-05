Braga vs Portimonense: live streaming free

Braga vs Portimonense: prediction for the match of the championship of Portugal (March 6, 2020)

Braga won the last three matches and in our forecast we evaluated the ability of the “gunsmiths” to continue the series on March 6 in a duel with Portimonense. How will the teams play?

Braga

Braga failed the first round of the championship, but managed to get in shape and return to the European competition zone. By the start of the 24th round, the team of Ruben Amorim , with whom the take-off of the team according to the table is more related, comes up on the third line with 43 points in the asset, 15 points behind the second “Benfica”.

In the last round, Braga beat Maritimu 2-1 away, scoring a third victory in a row, and in general, her series without defeats in the championship reached nine matches.

Portimonence

Portimonense at the start of the second round fell into a crisis that resulted in a fall in the relegation zone for the team of Paulo Sergio . While the “black and white” in the table is the 17th and ahead of the last “Aves” by three points – the saving 16th line is at a distance of six points.

In the last round, “Portimonence” could not win again – a goalless draw with “Setubal” extended his series without victories in the championship to 11 matches.

Statistics

Six times “Braga” met with “Portimonense” on their field and won five victories in these matches, one match ended in a draw

Braga did not lose in any of the last nine matches of the championship – eight wins and a draw

Portimonence did not win in any of the last 11 matches of the championship – six losses and five draws

Forecast

“Braga” no longer has a real opportunity to join the race for the Champions League, but the season for “gunsmiths” is not over yet – the fourth “Sporting” has four points less and clearly expects to pick up bronze for himself, and Riu Ave also it’s not worth dropping from accounts.

Portimonense is in a serious crisis and with the Braga gaining momentum, at least a chance of a draw.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Braga . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65