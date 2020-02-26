Braga vs Rangers: live stream, preview, prediction for the match of the Europa League

Braga – Rangers: live stream, preview, prediction for the match of the Europa League

We present our forecast version for the return match of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, in which Braga accepts the Rangers. Who will come to the next stage? – the answer is in this material.

Braga

After an enchanting match in Scotland, Setubal fell under the hot hand of Brahe , who was defeated with a score of 3: 1. After that, the assets of “ gunsmiths ” were 12 victories and four draws, which brought them the third position, but the distance to the second “Port” is 16 points.

Sporting’s unbeaten streak in Primera has already been eight matches, today Paulinho is the main goalscorer (nine goals), and Ruiz scored in the first match against today’s rival .

Rangers

In the Scottish Premier’s Sunday match, the Rangers finally lost their chances of winning this season and, after an away draw with a mediocre St. Johnson (2: 2), released Celtic by 12 points, which is unlikely to be reduced by the end of the championship .

To date, the Jersey has 20 victories and four draws, with 68 goals scored, of which 13 are Defoe.

In the Scottish Cup “ teddy bears ” reached the quarter finals, after a devastating victory over Hamilton (4: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Braga not losing at home for six games in a row

Rangers scored in 10 away games in a row

“Jersey” scores an average of 2.20 goals

The last full-time match ended with the victory of the Rangers (3: 2)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of the Portuguese club, but the first game showed that the team from Glasgow is not only not inferior to “ Braga ”, but in terms of lines superior to the opponent. We expect a tough match with many violations, which we propose to take advantage of, but betting on the outcome, we take the success of the more experienced Rangers .

Our forecast is the Rangers pass and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.00

The second bet we take the total more (5) yellow cards for 2.14