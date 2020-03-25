Brazilian football stadium will turn into the hospital

The pacaembu stadium in são Paulo city centre is transformed into an outdoor medical centre for the treatment of cases of outbreaks of coronavirus.

About this publication reports ABC News 14.

It is expected that the stadium with capacity of 45,000 people will install more than 200 hospital beds. It will take 10 days.

The stadium is located near several important hospitals in the largest metropolis of Brazil, which is the epicenter of the disease.

Previously almost all arenas used at the world Cup 2014 were proposed by clubs hospital and outdoor medical facilities.

At the moment in Brazil was more than 1900 HIV-infected and 34 deaths.