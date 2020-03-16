Brazilian Serie A: Guarani vs Ponte Preta Live Stream

Guarani vs Ponte Preta. Forecast (cf. 2.29) for the match of the Brazilian championship (March 17, 2020)

We present the forecast for the match of the Paulista championship, in which on March 17, Guarani takes its main rival – Ponte Preto. Who will prevail? – the answer is in this material.

Guarani

After nine rounds of the championship, Paulista Guarani won three wins and four draws, which led the team to second place in the D. Hosts group, whose team was named after Antonio Gomez’s opera, is the only Brazilian team to win the national championship. however, the club has never won a state championship.

In the last round, the “ green and white ” defeated “Ituano” (2: 0) on the road, which many predicted.

Ponte Preta

” Ponte Preta ” performed regularly in Serie A, but also regularly flies out. Over the 100-year history of the “ black bridge ”, the team’s name is translated in this way, and has never won any titles. This season, wards of Zhilson Klein have nothing special to boast of – for nine rounds, two victories and the last place in group A.

In the last game , the Macaques lost the Bragantino (2: 1).

Statistics

Guarani scored in only 6 of their last 10 home matches

Ponte Preta lost 3 of their last 4 away matches

The last full-time match ended in a draw (0: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this game, and the last matches of the teams took place in a boring fight, which ended with rare goals. We assume that today the teams will delight fans and be able to excel.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Betting League with a coefficient of 2.29