Brest vs Angers: live streaming free for the French Ligue 1

Brest vs Angers. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (February 29, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the French championship, in which on February 29 Brest will receive Angers. Which of today’s rivals will be able to break into the top ten of League 1? – the answer is in this material.

Brest

After 26 rounds of the current season, the newcomer to League 1 has eight wins and 10 draws, and 34 points gained are only three less than the seventh “Lyon”. In the last four matches, “ Brest ” goes without any defeats, and in the last game away they took away points from “Nice” (2: 2).

According to the indicators in home matches, the “ red and white ” take eighth place and lost only one game, while losing less than a goal per match.

In today’s match, the hosts will not enter the field of Mei , Sibua and Diallo , but the output of Kiki and Mboka is in question.

Angers

” Angers ” got nine wins and six draws, which brought the team 33 points and a place in the middle peasants tight group. After four consecutive defeats, in the last match, “ black and white ” unexpectedly beat Montpellier (1: 0), which few could give a forecast .

The les scoïstes attack is one of the worst in France – 25 goals scored, and the best goalscorer today is Alioui (six goals).

In today’s game, El Melali , Ait Nuri and Mangani will not be able to play .

Statistics

“Brest” lost only 1 of the last 10 home games

Brest has never lost in full-time home games

Angers have not won away since September 25

The last personal match ended with the victory of Brest (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see the favorite in this game, but the statistics are completely on the side of the hosts. Today Brest demonstrates attractive and creative football and is quite capable of defeating unstable guests.

Our forecast is the victory of Brest with a handicap (0) and bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 1.97