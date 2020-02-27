Brewery employee shot co-workers

In the US there was a terrible shooting at the plant of the brewing company Molson Coors. It happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition of ABC News.

During the shooting killed eight people. Police reported a “critical incident” in the area of state street. Citizens are asked to go around the scene and use alternative routes.

The details of the incident were not disclosed.

Police said the shooter is dead. As reported by Fox6, a shooting suit dismissed Wednesday, February 26, plants.