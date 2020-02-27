Brewery employee shot co-workers

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Работник пивоварни расстрелял коллег по работе

In the US there was a terrible shooting at the plant of the brewing company Molson Coors. It happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition of ABC News.

During the shooting killed eight people. Police reported a “critical incident” in the area of state street. Citizens are asked to go around the scene and use alternative routes.

The details of the incident were not disclosed.

Police said the shooter is dead. As reported by Fox6, a shooting suit dismissed Wednesday, February 26, plants.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article