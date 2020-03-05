Brisbane Roar v Sydney Wanderers: live streaming free

Brisbane Roar v Sydney Wanderers: prediction (kf. 2.10) for the match of the Australian Championship (March 6, 2020)

Sydney Wanderers have won their last two away matches, but will the Wanderers succeed on March 6 in a duel with Brisbane Roar – you will find the answer in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Brisbane Roar

“Brisbane Roar” this season is betting on the finish in the playoff zone and while the efforts of the Robbie Fowler team are enough to achieve the goal. After 19 rounds, the club is on the sixth line in the table, but has serious competition from Western United and Sydney Wanderers, who have two points less.

In the final round, Brisbane Roar lost 0-1 to Melbourne City, failing to win the second match in a row.

Sydney Wanderers

“Sydney Wanderers” generally has a nondescript season, but the team of Jean-Paul de Marigny is trying to seize the opportunity to finish in the top six. At the moment, the “wanderers” are only eighths in the table, but they lose only two points to their current rival, the sixth, and will be able to beat him in case of victory.

In the final round, Sydney Wanderers extended the series without a loss to four matches, beating Sydney 1-0.

Statistics

In none of the last four home matches have Brisbane Roar beat Sydney Wanderers – two losses and two draws

Brisbane Roar did not win in the last two matches – draw and defeat

Sydney Wanderers have not lost in any of the last four matches – three wins and a draw

Forecast

“Sydney Wanderers” gained excellent shape after changing their mentor and joined the fight for a ticket to the playoffs – a victory over such a serious opponent as “Sydney”, clearly indicates that the “wanderers” are very serious. “Brisbane Roar” in the last fights looked unprepossessing and the guests definitely have a chance of success today.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Sydney Wonderres . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 2.10