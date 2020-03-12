Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners live streaming free

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners: forecast for the Australian Championship match (March 13, 2020)

Central Coast Mariners have lost the last eight matches, but will the Brisbane Roar take advantage of the March 13 crisis of the rival? Our forecast will answer. What will be the outcome?

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar is betting on the finish line in the playoff zone and so far the team of Robbie Fowler is doing his job. The club takes fifth place in the table with 29 points in the asset, ahead of its closest opponent in the face of Western United by two points. In the final round, Brisbane Roar beat Sydney Wanderers with a score of 3: 1, interrupting a series of two matches without victories.

Central Coast Mariners

“Central Coast Mariners” is conducting another unprepossessing season – the team of Alain Staichich is suitable for the start of the 23rd round as the main outsider of the championship. The assets of the “sailors” have only 13 points and they are already five points behind the closest opponent in the person of Newcastle Jets. In the last round, the Central Coast Mariners lost 1: 3 to Wellington Phoenix, having suffered an eighth consecutive defeat.

Statistics

In none of the last nine home matches, Brisbane Roar lost to the Central Coast Mariners – six wins and three draws

Brisbane Roar has not lost in any of the last five home matches – three wins and two draws

In the last eight matches, the Central Coast Mariners suffered eight defeats.

Forecast

“Brisbane Roar”, contrary to all forecasts, continues to fight for a place in the top six, while it manages to carry out its plan, but one mistake can change everything. With the main outsider of the championship, who is in a serious crisis, the hosts will obviously only play for victory – in their field Brisbane Roar plays powerfully and it should not be difficult for him to get a confident victory.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on the Brisbane Roar . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.90