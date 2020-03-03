Britain has issued the largest coin in history

The Royal mint of great Britain presented a set of gold coins, which includes the most expensive and largest coin in its history.

The weight of this coin – seven pounds, the nominal value is 7 thousand pounds (almost $9 million). In addition to her, in the set of coins weighing two, one pounds and five ounces.

Special Issue for @007! Expertly made using state-of-the art machine laser cutting and frosting. Discover all 7 kilos of the largest coin ever produced in our 1,100 year history, designed by Laura Clancy https://t.co/eWWHVcDtmD #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/WoO5LxRez9 — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) March 2, 2020

The set is dedicated to the imminent release of the latest film about James bond “No time to die.” It will appear on the screens in the spring of 2020.

Fifteens coin with a diameter of 185 mm was the largest coin ever issued on the British Royal mint.

The coin is engraved with the bond car – the Aston Martin DB5 and the license plate BMT 216A. Underneath the car shows the famous 007 figures, reminiscent of the agent, as well as the gun of the fictional British spy.