Britain is ready to bring war to the streets of coronavirus

The British authorities developed a plan in case of worsening of the coronavirus in the Kingdom, which includes the deployment of military on the streets.

Reported by the Daily Mail, citing a document submitted to the Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson.

The police will not go into small challenges, and the army will support the police in maintaining order.

“Worst case scenario” involves the government infected 80% of the UK population, then the coronavirus “incapacitate” a fifth of the working population. Under the plan, patients of the clinics is not infected with a coronavirus, have to go home for treatment, to free the space.

All government agencies required to have specialist coronavirus. The government also adopted a strategy for the distribution of stocks of medicines and protective equipment.

Johnson said that a large outbreak of coronavirus in Britain is “highly probable”, but stressed that currently, the fight against coronavirus is under “containment”and while the country has only 39 confirmed cases of the disease.

The action plan on 28 pages, published by the government, was agreed at the first emergency meeting of the government’s emergency Committee Cobra.