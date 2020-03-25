Britain will extend visas to foreigners who are unable to leave on time

The UK will extend the validity of visas to citizens of other countries who can’t return home because of the pandemic coronavirus.

This is stated in the statement on the website of the British government.

“The extension announced today (March 24) interior Minister Priti Patel, will be extended to all whose stay ends after 24 January and who can’t leave the country because of travel restrictions or isolation”, – stated in the message.

The decision to extend concerned, including citizens of Ukraine who are in the UK.

The practice of renewal of the visas will be valid until may 31, but will be regularly reviewed, if necessary, additional renewals.

“In the UKVI has established a special immigration team COVID-19, to make the process as simple as possible. The one who is in this situation should just contact the team this email address [email protected] to inform that the visa validity is over and they will be given the extension”, – stated in the message.

The Ministry of internal Affairs also temporarily extends the provisions on stay in the country for those who want to apply for a visa and to stay in the UK for a long time.

This will mean that people can petition for change of applications, for example, level 4 (student) to tier 2 (worker profile), while remaining in Britain.

At the same time, the British Ministry expects that those who will request to extend the visa, return to their countries as soon as possible after the lifting of restrictions on flights and border crossings

“Amid the current recommendations for self-isolation and social distancing, the Ministry of internal Affairs also waives certain requirements to visa sponsors, for example, allows persons who are not citizens of the EU who are here on work or school grounds, to carry out their work or study from home”, – stated in the message.