British intelligence has announced a new version of the emergence of coronavirus

Senior British politicians do not exclude the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic could be caused by a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China, writes Daily Mail.

The publication notes that one of the members of the Committee for emergency situations told about the intelligence that may indicate a leak in the early stages of one of the laboratories in Wuhan, where the Institute of Virology and center for disease control.

This is a review of the American expert on Biosafety, Professor Richard BRITA who is convinced that laboratories have studied the virus and did not adhere to safety regulations. According to him, the level of protection should not be lower than “4” and the Chinese experts allegedly used the class “2”.

“Working with viruses, experiments with animals represent a significant risk of infection of laboratory workers and the public,” said Brit.

Nevertheless, the British authorities have adopted a basic version of the virus – transmission of SARS-COV-2 from animals to people in the market in Wuhan.

Different versions of a laboratory origin of the coronavirus appeared before. March 12, Chinese foreign Ministry did not rule out that the infection brought into the country by the U.S. military. According to the Agency, in the United States before people died from the coronavirus.

The US President Donald trump has rejected the charges.