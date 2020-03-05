British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to take a maternity leave

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently announced his engagement to pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds, is going to take maternity leave after the birth of a child.

So during the press conference, Johnson said he probably will use their right to two weeks leave in connection with birth of a child, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

Dominic Raab, the first Secretary of state and the foreign Minister may lead the government in the absence of Johnson.

Note that the 55-year-old Johnson will become the first Prime Minister of the country for the last 250 years who will marry during the tenure.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
