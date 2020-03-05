British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to take a maternity leave

Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently announced his engagement to pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds, is going to take maternity leave after the birth of a child.

So during the press conference, Johnson said he probably will use their right to two weeks leave in connection with birth of a child, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

Dominic Raab, the first Secretary of state and the foreign Minister may lead the government in the absence of Johnson.

Note that the 55-year-old Johnson will become the first Prime Minister of the country for the last 250 years who will marry during the tenure.