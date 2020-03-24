British Prime Minister plans to tighten quarantine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the government will impose stricter regulations on the movement, if people will continue to ignore the recommendations for social distancing.

This is the BBC.

Britain has already closed all the pubs, restaurants and cafes, but the government is concerned that too many people don’t follow the rule to move a minimum distance of two meters from each other.

At the weekend, social networks were a lot of photos of crowds of people visit parks and other open spaces in many parts of the country.

This week the British Parliament will discuss emergency legislation that gives the government additional powers to combat the pandemic.

According to the proposals, which will be discussed by deputies, airports may be closed, and the police will be able to get people with viral symptoms to be isolated.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said that he did not know why some people ignore the recommendations of the government.

“It’s very selfish. Public health service is doing everything possible and preparing for the spread of the virus. If people are less than two meters away from others with whom they do not live, they help to spread the virus – and the consequences cost lives, and this means that it will last longer,” he said.

As of Sunday evening in Britain 5683 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the death toll has reached 281.