British singer Yungblud today will give an online concert for those who are quarantined

British singer Yungblud decided to entertain everyone who was in quarantine in a pandemic coronavirus Covid-19 and whose plans had to change due to the cancellation of concerts and other mass events. Musician today will organize online shows Shit”s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On, which anyone can watch on Youtube.

The beginning of the broadcast is scheduled for 16:00 Kyiv time. Special guests should be Machine Gun Kelly, Bella Thorne and Oliver Three. “I really don’t like that the show is canceled so I will make one especially for you. I will appear live on my Youtube channel at 7 am Pacific time, I will play songs, tell everyone, make Breakfast and answer the questions. This time our fucking hearts to be together because we would have to win this shit. The opportunity to connect with you are not selected at all. Screw it. Can’t wait to see you,” wrote Yungblud in his Instagram, announcing the concert.

We will remind, this summer, if the coronavirus will not make changes, Yungblud will perform at the Kiev festival Atlas Weekend. And his guest MGK will be one of the participants of the festival Upark.

Note also that a similar online show, but in an acoustic format planned and Ukrainian band “Violet”. Their Youtube home concert will take place on 18 March at 21:45.