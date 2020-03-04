Britney Spears is thinking to take a tattoo in honor of ex-husband

Britney Spears. Photo: instagram.com/britneyspears

14 years later after her divorce from dancer and model Kevin Federline singer Britney Spears is thinking to take a tattoo dedicated to him. The couple married in 2004 and celebrated the event by making paired tattoos, writes Hollywood Life.

Then on his left wrist Britney appeared a pair of pink dice, and Kevin are the same blue. Tattoo they made during a trip to Ireland after the wedding. Two years later, Spears filed for divorce, but only now I thought about to remove a picture.

In his Instagram, the 38-year-old singer shared a photo of this tattoo, and asked fans whether or not to take her.

Albert Einstein once said “God does not play dice with the universe”…. so maybe I wasn’t supposed to get pink dice on her left hand! I don’t even like tattoos … I think I should delete this?” – wrote Britney.

The opinion of fans was divided. Some believe that it is time to clean up the figure, while others believe the tattoo is an iconic part of the image of the singer.

