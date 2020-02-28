Britney Spears showed strange dance, during which she broke her leg (video)

American singer Britney Spears, who was in the hospital with a fracture, posted in his Instagram video, which made many of her fans to fear have not only for physical but also for mental health. 38-year-old pop star showed off a very strange dance, during which she actually broke a metatarsal bone in his left foot.

As the newspaper writes Radar Online, Britney’s “wildly spinning, spinning, jumping, lying on the floor” in this not too well choreographed dance number. At the end you hear the crunch and Brittany falls on the floor — just at this moment she breaks a bone.

“You can hear how I broke their leg. Sorry, it’s a pretty loud sound,” wrote Spears.

View this post in Instagram I havent danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!! And yes. I know Im barefoot. dont laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here. sorry its kind of loud !!! Publication of Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Feb 26 2020 2:23 PST

In the past Britney’s had several nervous breakdowns, which she ended up in a psychiatric ward. Last time she ended up in the hospital in April last year.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter