Broke a doping test: three-time Olympic champion was disqualified for 8 years (photo)

28-year-old Chinese swimmer sun Yang, who is a three-time Olympic champion and current world record holder in the 1,500 meters freestyle, was disqualified for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules.

In September 2018 the athlete without clear causes hammer smashed the vial with its own breakdown in front of officers a dope-control and refused to surrender urine. It is noteworthy that the international Federation of water types (FINA) did not punish the Chinese, but the World anti-doping Agency (WADA) appealed to CAS to protest. “WADA has decided to appeal the original ruling FINA, carefully considering it and concluding that the number of points do not correspond to the world anti-doping code. Today’s decision by the CAS supports these concerns and is an important result“—commented the decision of the General Director of WADA, Olivier Niggli.

The athlete received the maximum period of Ineligibility, as 2014 has already been sanctioned for using illegal drug. Despite the fact that this decision is not appealable, the swimmer is going to appeal. “I have instructed my lawyer to appeal to the Federal Supreme court of Switzerland in accordance with the law. I want more people to know the truth. I firmly believe in his innocence! Believe that the facts should lie to win. I will fight to the end to protect their legitimate rights and interests“, — quotes the words of the Chinese edition of Reuters.

Note that sun Yang, whose height is 198 cm, became Olympic champion in London 2012 (400 and 1500 meters freestyle) and Rio 2016 (200 meter freestyle) and also won 11 top awards at the world Championships — more than (25), only the American Michael Phelps.

More often than sun Yang, the world champion in swimming became only the legendary American Michael Phelps

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter