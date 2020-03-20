Brother Billy Ailes dancing on the roof in the music video for their song Let’s Fall In Love For The Night

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Брат Билли Айлиш танцует на крыше в клипе на свою песню Let’s Fall In Love For The Night

Brother Billy Iles, musician and songwriter Phineas O’connell, who plays under the stage name Finneas, has released a music video for their song Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.

The song is included in their debut mini-album Blood Harmony, which was released last year. Phineas released Blood Harmony after several years of producing creativity Billy Iles.

The video was filmed in one take by Director Sam Bennett on one of the roofs of Los Angeles. In this Phineas plays the guitar and dances.

Earlier, Billy Iles presented the song to the new film about James bond “No time to die”, recorded with his brother.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article