Brother Emilia Clarke stole her props from Game of thrones

Bennett Clark worked as a cameraman filming the popular series. He managed to get to sisters the flag with the emblem of House Targaryen.

Actress Emilia Clarke, who played daenerys Targaryen in Game of thrones, told him what the props from the filming of stealing her older brother Bennett.

“My wonderful brother this Christmas made me the best gift. When he was filming one of the scenes of battles, he managed to pick up the flag with the emblem of House Targaryen,” said Clark, and added that seeing this thing “wept with joy”.

Recall that all the Houses in the series were banners with the image of different characters. The Targaryen is a red dragon.

In September last year on the red carpet before the ceremony, Emmy award-winning actress admitted that always wanted to take home one of the wigs worn by her character Daenerys.

Despite the fact that the showrunners have allowed her to do it, props from Clark did not appear.

“I never saw my wig. We finished the show six years ago! And I’m still waiting for him”, she said.