Bruce Willis happily celebrated the 65th anniversary with family

Брюс Уиллис весело отпраздновал 65-летие с семьей

Famous Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, March 19, prazdnovali its 65th anniversary.

However, because the U.S. announced a quarantine to celebrate the anniversary, the star was at home in the company of his wife Emma hemming, and daughters – 7-year-old Mabel ray, and 5-year-old Evelyn Penn.

So, it was his wife Instagran-Stories and published a nice video with the birthday boy in shorts having fun with the girls, playing ball with them.

“Our game night with aluminum ball,” wrote hemming in the photo and added the hashtag “quarantine”.

The wife of the actor published a picture together with her husband, who congratulated him on his birthday.

Note, Bruce Willis and model Emma hemming got married in the spring of 2009 and have two daughters.

Брюс Уиллис весело отпраздновал 65-летие с семьей

Брюс Уиллис весело отпраздновал 65-летие с семьей

