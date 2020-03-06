Brutal beating of women in the UFC ended for loser by surgery (photo, video)

Fighter of the female UFC 34-year-old Caroline Kowalkiewicz from Poland (pictured in header) was seriously injured in the match against the Chinese Yang Shaonan.

Throughout the battle, the opponent beat Kowalkiewicz, which, during performances in the UFC has won 12 matches and lost six, and the judges quite naturally the unanimous decision gave the victory to Saanane.

After his defeat Carolina recorded video, which is clearly visible it received damage. “For the first time after the fight I can’t say that I was all right, “said the athlete.

According to the Sun, the pole waiting for the surgery — she will insert a titanium plate for plastics posttraumatic defects and deformations of the bottom of the socket. It is possible that after surgery Kowalkiewicz will have to complete professional fighting career.

