BTS cancels his concerts because of the coronavirus !

The very famous group of K-pop, BTS has announced to cancel all his concerts in Seoul, South Korea. Because of the Corona virus !

The Corona virus is raging in the world. And more particularly in Asia. As well, many sports events and cultural, have been forced to be cancelled. The stars of K-pop have had to cancel several dates in Seoul… The number of infected people keeps increasing, they do not want to take risk.

Thus, in South Korea, more than 2000 people have been reported infected with the Corona virus. Hard blow for the members of BTS who have seen their musical style born in this country. With much regret, they have announced the cancellation of 4 of their concerts.

Composed of jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V, the group BTS is all the rage with fans of K-pop ! K-pop refers to various types of music from all of South Korea. As well, from 11 to 19 April, the group was scheduled to play. We were expecting 200 000 in the audience.

The group BTS is forced to cancel 4 of his concerts !

In a press release, the group BTS has entrusted to you”, We are in regret to announce the cancellation of concerts in Seoul. “The managers in the group have explained that they have not had the choice because ” at this stage impossible to predict the magnitude of the epidemic. “

In the release, you can also read ” We need to take into account the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of spectators and artists. “For a lot of fans of BTS, the announcement was difficult to digest. But they want the good health of their idols. Spectators have preferred to give the money to the repayment to associations to defeat the Corona virus.

A fan of BTS wrote on Twitter : “I expected that with all the concerts recently cancelled. As much as they have the opportunity to rest. Courage in Korea

“. One can read many messages of support !