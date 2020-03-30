BTS: the group of k-pop is launching a web series to learn how to speak Korean !

Share on Facebook

Notice to fans of Korean and K-pop ! The famous music group BTS is going to launch a web series to learn how to speak Korean !

The confinement lasts for 13 days and the group of K-pop, BTS, has decided to launch a web series ! The latter, in order to learn Korean for the viewer. MCE TV tells you more !

As well, all the fans of BTS are finally going to be able to finally understand the words of their group, k-pop favorite ! The famous band has therefore decided tolearn the basics of the Korean language to their fans.

24 march 2020, has conducted the first release of their web series. Every Monday, a new episode will see the light of day. In total, the series will be 30 episodes. A fun way to learn this language.

The director of Big Hit Entertainment has been entrusted to you ” the episodes are designed to make the task easy and fun for fans all over the world. And to those who find it difficult to appreciate the music and their contents due to the language barrier. “

Thus, we can say that it is a beautiful initiative on the part of BTS. Their foreign fans will finally be able to try to learn to understand them. They called the series “Learn Korean with BTS.

To launch the series, BTS has appealed to the Korean Languages Content Insitute and faculty Heo Yong. Thus, you will be able to learn the grammar and common expressions.

Learn Korean with BTS is inspired by reality tv and different programming Youtube. The group that could sing in English, decided to practice their mother tongue. Which is positive for Korea, but that may put off some.

But this does not seem to be a barrier for many. In fact, BTS has already filled the Stade de France two nights in a row. And in addition to this web series, the group has shared a video to support the medical staff Korean. Indeed, they are very active to help since the beginning of the pandemic.