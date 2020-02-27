Bullets, fires, unopened parachute: a 37-year-old Briton 10 times was on the verge of death, but survived

Wes Grant, residing in the British city of Plymouth can be considered the most unlucky or the luckiest man in the world. As informs edition the Daily Star, for their 37 years it already ten times on the verge of death. But still alive.

Grant, who last served in the Royal Marines of the British Navy, and now has a successful career as a bodybuilder and works as a security guard, lead by their misadventures from childhood. So, as a small boy he fell off the bike received serious injuries and almost landed under the car. At age 16 he went to school campaign, when the field suddenly caught fire. Wes severely burned legs. The guy saved his friend, pulled him from the fire. After that Grant had to postpone a number of operations, undergo severe treatment and almost re-learn to walk.

When he was 17, he had in his hands caught fire and exploded a can of deodorant, and Wes got a burn on your entire face.

Then Grant was shot in South Africa. There, a few years later, he almost pierced lung hex slot when he attempted to resist the thieves of the car. The doctors were afraid that with this injury the young man will not survive. However, he still recovered. And soon almost died again — when it’s clothing caught fire and seared the face during a failed execution of the focus fire, which he did for a living.

Further, during service in Afghanistan, he was wounded by the Taliban.

Wes then worked as an instructor in parachute jumping. In 2013, during the jump from the plane, he went down the chute and broke two wires. Grant made a very hard landing, opening the reserve parachute.

The grant also he suffered a heart attack and stroke. And even temporarily blinded. The doctors assessed the chances of the British to survive, as 50 on 50. By the way, in the hospital, Wes met his future wife Holly, who worked there.

And a year later recovered Grant, who was hired to protect merchant ships, shot the pirates.

“Luck is on my side. And I hope you will continue in the future. I’m the one who survives and, although things don’t always go smoothly, I’m still here,” he says. For the sake of his wife and children Wes is now trying to lead a more quiet life. “My family is my priority,” says the man who worked in the protection of celebrities and even members of the Royal family.

