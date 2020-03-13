Bundesliga 2: Greuther Fürth v Hamburg SV Live Stream

Greuther Fürth v Hamburg SV. Forecast (cf. 2.12) for the match of the German championship (March 13, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the second league match in Germany, in which on March 13 Greuther Furth will play against the third Hamburg. Will guests be able to get around the second Stuttgart? – the answer is in this material.

Greuther Fürth

” Greuther Fürth ” unexpectedly good start in this championship, and after 25 rounds is located at the fifth position. The trefoils have 10 victories and six world assets , and after losing to the leader, the team goes without defeats. In the last game, “Furth” away away took points from the “Holstein Kiel” (1: 1).

The hosts are one of the most productive teams and scored 37 goals, nine of which were recorded by Hrgota .

Hamburg

After the failure last year, Hamburg stepped on the same rake again and first lost the first position, and then missed the Swabs in second place. Today, the “ townspeople ” have 12 wins and eight world wins, which brought them 44 points, which is one less than the main competitor in the fight for access to the Bundesliga.

Last Saturday, the “ dinosaurs ” got three points in a duel with Regensburg (2: 1), for which we made a prediction .

Statistics

Greuther Furth have lost 2 of their last 3 home matches

Hamburg won 2 of the last 10 away matches

Hamburg did not lose in personal meetings

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Hamburg (2: 0)

Forecast

Relationship statistics are in favor of the guests, but this season they are unsuccessfully performing on the road, but “Furth” on the contrary – pleases fans with a meaningful and productive game. We assume the game is on the opposite courses, but we offer to play a combined bet.

Our forecast – “Hamburg” will not lose + total is more (2.5) and put on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.12