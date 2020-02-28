Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, live stream, preview, prediction

Augsburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 29, 2020)

Augsburg did not win in the last three matches, but whether Borussia will take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on February 29, you will find the answer in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Augsburg

“Augsburg” is still coping with its main task – the team of Martin Schmidt is at a safe distance from the relegation zone. Now the “Fuggers” are on the 12th place and have a gap of seven points from the zone of transitional matches, the direct relegation zone is at 10 points.

Nevertheless, Schmidt has cause for concern – in the last round, his wards lost 0-2 to Bayer, prolonging the series without victories to three matches.

Out of the game, Cordoba, Moravec , Slate, Shiber.

Borussia M

Borussia does not lower the bar and is betting on entering the Champions League at the end of the current season. So far, the team of Marco Rose is in fourth place with 43 points in the asset, but Bayer is already on its heels, which remains behind only due to additional indicators.

The “foals” were let in by the “pharmacists” in the last round, having failed, contrary to all forecasts, to beat Hoffenheim – the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Borussia Park.

Questioned the participation in the match Johnson and Mayer.

Statistics

In none of the last six matches did Augsburg beat Borussia – three defeats and three draws

Augsburg did not win in any of the last three matches – two losses and a draw

Borussia have not lost in any of the last four matches – two wins and two draws

Forecast

“Augsburg” poorly spent the last three matches and there is a chance that the series of “Fuggers” will end there – Borussia probably has their own plans for points. At the start of the second round, “foals” are far from ideal, but at the same time they manage to find a way out of the most difficult situations and hold fourth place – failure in today’s meeting can knock them out of the Champions League zone.

Thus, the guests’ motivation will be off the charts and they will only play for victory – the crisis “Augsburg” will certainly try to give a fight, but “foals” will be able to beat it.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) for Borussia . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.60