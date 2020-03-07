Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream

Bayer vs Eintracht: forecast for the Bundesliga match (March 7, 2020)

Bayer have won their last six home games, but whether Eintracht will be able to interrupt this series on March 7th, we have prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Bayer

Bayer is betting on a ticket to the Champions League, but so far it is losing the struggle of the Mönchengladbach Borussia. Peter Bosch’s team is the fifth in the table and two points behind the main competitor; it’s unlikely that pharmacists can break into the champion race. In the last round, Bayer snatched a 1-1 draw from Leipzig, thereby extending the series without defeat in all tournaments to eight matches.

Will not play : Amiri, Folland, L. Bender.

Eintracht Fr

Eintracht solves much more modest tasks – after a failed first round, Adi Hutter’s team questioned their place in the Bundesliga for the next season. Nevertheless, until the catastrophe smells like it, the “eagles” take 12th place and are seven points away from the zone of transitional matches, while still having a match in reserve.

However, the club has cause for concern – a 1: 2 loss from the Union became for Eintracht the second row in the Bundesliga. The Eagles beat Werder Bremen 2-0 this week and made it to the semifinal of the German Cup.

Will not play : Fernandez, Russ.

Statistics

In the last four home games, Bayer won four wins over Eintracht

In the last six home games in all tournaments Bayer got six wins

Eintracht did not win in any of the last three away matches – two draws and a loss

Forecast

Bayer got in excellent shape and despite the fact that in the last round his winning streak in the championship was interrupted, a draw with Leipzig could clearly be a pharmacist’s asset. Eintracht gave a number of powerful fights at the start of the second round, but recently it began to “stumble” again and now the “eagles” are “you”, so the hosts should have no problems with the victory.

We believe that guests have nothing to rely on. Forecast – the victory of Bayer . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.67