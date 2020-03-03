Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin, live stream, preview, prediction

A few weeks ago, Union and Bayer scored five goals for two, but whether to expect extravaganza extravaganza and March 4 – you will find the answer in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

A few weeks ago, Union and Bayer scored five goals for two, but whether to expect extravaganza extravaganza and March 4 – you will find the answer in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Bayer

Bayer, on the whole, is having a good season, although Peter Bosch’s team lacks stability . While the “pharmacists” are in fifth place in the table in the Bundesliga, behind the “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach by two points – this handicap is not critical. In the last round, Bayer, contrary to all forecasts, pulled out a 1-1 draw against Leipzig, extending the series without defeats to seven matches.

Union Berlin

“Union” also looks solid in the championship – the “iron” ones do not set high goals, but they cope with the main task perfectly, being at a safe distance from the zone of transitional matches. In the last round, Urs Fischer’s team missed two goals over Wolfsburg, scoring a 2-2 draw on their field.

Statistics

In the last match, Bayer defeated Union with a score of 3: 2

In only one of the last four home games, Bayer did not miss

In each of the last five matches, Union scored

Forecast

Bayer has gained an excellent form recently – the “pharmacists” in one breath sorted out the “Port” in the Europa League, and the away draw with such a strong opponent as “Leipzig”, they clearly can bring themselves into an asset. Nevertheless, Bayer is far from ideal in defense, and Union will definitely have scoring chances, the same can be said for iron ones, so you can count on goals in large numbers.

In our opinion, there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70

Our second bet will be the victory of Bayer . Such a bet can be placed for 1.57