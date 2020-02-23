Bundesliga: Bayer vs Augsburg live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Bayer vs Augsburg live streaming free

Bayer – Augsburg: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 23, 2020)

Bayer have won their last two matches, but whether Augsburg will be able to interrupt the winning streak of the opponent on February 23, you will learn from our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Bayer

Bayer is not very successful in the Bundesliga so far – despite all efforts, the pharmacists are still unable to break into the Champions League zone. At the moment, the team of Peter Bosch is in fifth place in the table with 40 points, losing two points to the fourth Borussia from Mönchengladbach.

On Thursday, Bayer beat Porto’s home with a 2–1 score in the Europa League, but now the pharmacists will have to defend this advantage in Portugal.

The hosts have no problems with the composition.

Augsburg

Augsburg relies on maintaining a residence permit in the Bundesliga and so far is confidently coping with its task – the team of Martin Schmidt takes 11th place in the table. “Fuggers” come off 10 points from the relegation zone, which allows them to feel safe.

Nevertheless, the fans are unlikely to give the latest results of the optimism team – in the last round, Augsburg pulled out a 1-1 draw against Freiburg, failing to win the second match in a row.

Will not play : Slate, Shiber, Cordoba.

Statistics

In the first round, Bayer beat Augsburg 3-0

Eight times Bayer played with Augsburg on their field and did not lose in any of these matches – five wins and three draws

The last three away matches, “Augsburg” lost with a total score of 1:10

Forecast

Bayer lost a lot of strength in the Europa League this week, but the pharmacists have no time for recovery – given the high competition for a place in the top four, the hosts have no right to make a mistake. Augsburg away plays extremely unsuccessfully and misses goals in their own goal in batches, moreover, the Fuggers have never won the Bai Arena, this series is unlikely to be interrupted today.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Bayer. In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80